Brook Lopez has back surgery, out indefinitely

by Zach Hanley

Aaron Gash Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez hugs the NBA Championship trophy during a parade celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Championship basketball team Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Brook Lopez underwent successful back surgery Thursday in Los Angeles and is out indefinitely.



The Bucks center hasn’t played since Milwaukee’s season opener against Brooklyn where he scored 8 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and had 3 blocks in 28 minutes.

