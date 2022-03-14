Brook Lopez, George Hill set to return for Bucks Monday in Utah

by Kyle Jones

Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, on Feb. 26, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Two important Bucks players are set to return to the court on Monday against the Utah Jazz.

Center Brook Lopez and guard George Hill will be back in the lineup, the team announced Sunday.

Lopez has been out since the season opener on October 19, and had back surgery on December 2. The California native averaged 12.5 points and 5 rebounds per game last season,

Hill missed the last 16 games with neck soreness and is averaging 7 points per game in 41 appearances this season.

Star guard Pat Connaughton is also making good progress, the team announced Sunday. Connaughton injured his right hand last month.

Not all news was good, however. The team announced that forward DeAndre’ Bembry tore his right ACL and MCL during Saturday’s game. The injury will require season-ending surgery.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.