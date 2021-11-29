Broken sprinkler pipe floods multiple Madison apartments

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – Multiple apartments were damaged Friday after a sprinkler pipe broke in a building on Madison’s east side.

Madison fire crews responded to an alarm in the 5800 block of Charon Lane just after 5 p.m. for a fire alarm activation, according to a news release.

When they arrived, crews determined the leak was coming from the attic space. They were then able to find the water’s source and shut down the sprinkler system.

Some units located directly under the leak were impacted, but others were unaffected. Occupants of the unaffected units were able to return to their homes while the occupants of the damaged apartments found alternate places to stay.

