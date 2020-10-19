‘Brokeback Mountain’ set for virtual reading with all-transgender cast

Fifteen years after “Brokeback Mountain” was released, the screenplay is set for a virtual remake with an all-transgender cast.

The film, starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal as two cowboys who secretly fall in love, was written by Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana and directed by Ang Lee.

The new reading will stream online on Oct. 18, as part of NewFest, New York’s annual LGBTQ film festival. The original 134-minute movie will be tightened to 90 minutes.

Leo Sheng from “The L Word: Generation Q” will play Heath Ledger’s character Ennis. He took to Instagram to write: “I’m really looking forward to exploring what it means to have trans folks in these roles and the conversations it might inspire around casting and the nature/evolution of queer narratives!”

⁣Brian Michael Smith from “911: Lone Star” will play Jack.

The cast also includes Jen Richards, Alexandra Grey, Mal Blum, Jes Tom, Mars Dixon, Theo Germaine, Jordan Gonzalez, Drew Gregory and Vico Ortiz.

The “Brokeback” reading is part of the #MakeItGay project organized by producer Gaby Dunn. Other live-reads from Dunn featuring LGBTQ casts include “The Breakfast Club,” “Clue” and “Oceans 11.”

