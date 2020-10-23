Brodhead man arrested on suspicion of 5th offense OWI

DECATUR, Wis. — Kevin J. Venden, 35, of Brodhead, was arrested on suspicion of operating while under the influence 5th offense after a crash around 4:49 p.m. Thursday in the town of Decatur.

According to a release, the Green County Sheriff’s office was notified of a motor vehicle crash that occurred in the W2600 block of CTH FF. Deputies found the offending vehicle in the W2200 block of CTH SS.

Venden was traveling eastbound when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, the release said. He entered a ditch and struck a power pole.

Venden drove the vehicle from the scene. It sustained damage and the airbags did not deploy. The car was later towed from the scene.

Venden told deputies he was not wearing his seatbelt, the release said. He got non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Mercy Clinic Emergency Room in Janesville.

The release said Venden was arrested on suspicion of operating while under the influence 5th offense. He was also cited for operating under suspension.



