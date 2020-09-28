Brodhead High School switching to blended instruction following positive COVID-19 tests

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

BRODHEAD, Wis. — Students at Brodhead High School will switch to a mixture of virtual and in-person learning later this week, according to a news release from Brodhead Superintendent Leonard Lueck.

The high school will switch from Plan C to B starting Thursday, which means the school will have 50% occupancy. Board members voted to keep Plan A, or traditional in-person learning, for the elementary and middle schools.

High school students in Cohort A will have in-person classes Mondays and Thursdays, while the other cohort will go Tuesdays and Fridays. The district said Wednesday will be a virtual learning and work day for all high school students.

The district said attendance will be taken every day and for every period, regardless if students are at home or in the classroom.

To date, 23 students in the district have tested positive for the virus, while nearly 150 students and staff have been deemed close contacts. Thirty students have also been sent home with symptoms.

