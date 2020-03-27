British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19
LONDON (AP) — Officials in the United Kingdom say Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus.
BBC reports Johnson was experiencing mild symptoms of the virus Thursday and is now self-isolating. He plans to continue leading the UK’s response to the pandemic.
Johnson posted a video speaking to the British people on Twitter Friday after the news was announced.
Johnson is one of the country’s nearly 12,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
This is a developing story.
