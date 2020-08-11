Brief tornado confirmed in Grant County

MADISON, Wis. — A strong derecho moving through the Midwest Monday brought powerful wind gusts and a few brief tornadoes to southern Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirms a quick EF0 tornado moved near the intersection of Highway 133 and County Road N. The path length was about a half mile with estimate peak winds of 85 MPH. The tornado caused damage to farm outbuildings, trees and power lines.

Confirmed brief EF0 tornado near Burton in Grant County Monday afternoon #News3Now pic.twitter.com/T5Zzznt7Mb — Dana Fulton (@DanaFultonWX) August 11, 2020

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan also confirmed a brief EF0 near Lake Geneva in Walworth County.

Wind gusts of 60 MPH were also recorded near Darlington.

