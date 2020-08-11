Brief tornado confirmed in Grant County
MADISON, Wis. — A strong derecho moving through the Midwest Monday brought powerful wind gusts and a few brief tornadoes to southern Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirms a quick EF0 tornado moved near the intersection of Highway 133 and County Road N. The path length was about a half mile with estimate peak winds of 85 MPH. The tornado caused damage to farm outbuildings, trees and power lines.
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan also confirmed a brief EF0 near Lake Geneva in Walworth County.
Wind gusts of 60 MPH were also recorded near Darlington.
