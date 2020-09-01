Bridge in Beaver Dam closed for two hours after grenade was found by individual magnet fishing

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Beaver Dam Police Department officers went to 222 Madison St. near the dam Monday at 4:40 p.m. for a report of a grenade being retrieved from the water.

According to a Facebook post, a person was magnet fishing when the grenade was retrieved. Magnet fishing is when people throw large powerful magnets into the water to get metal objects that are at the bottom of a river or lake.

After inspection of the grenade, officers determined that it was real and potentially “live.” The post said there was a possibility the grenade could detonate under the right circumstances.



Beaver Dam Police connected with the Dane County Bomb Squad to discuss how to dispose of the grenade. After seeing photos, the bomb squad sent out a team to help dispose of the grenade, the post said.

Due to the degradation of the grenade from being in the water, the post said the team could not confirm it was live without further testing. The bridge over the dam was shut down for two hours while the grenade was removed and disposed of properly.

