Brian S. Hoffman

Site staff by Site staff

McFARLAND, Wis. – Brian S. Hoffman, age 54, of McFarland, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home.

He was born on July 18, 1965, in Prairie Du Chien, the son of Duane and Linda (Mason) Hoffman. He married Gerri Simpkins on Oct. 29, 1993, in Point Pleasant, WV.

Brian graduated from Bloomington High School in 1983. After graduation, Brian attended airline school. He then worked for Air Wisconsin Airlines and later became supervisor for Delta Global Services. Brian worked at ten airports all over the country and was proud of his 30-year airline career.

Brian enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He had a passion for riding his motorcycle, which was his prized possession. Most of all, Brian loved spending time with his family and making memories with them all over the world.

Brian is survived by his wife, Gerri; sons, Andrew (Laura) Hoffman and Michael (Abigail) Hoffman; parents; granddaughters, Adalynn and Anna; grandson, Nathan; brother, Brad (Nancy Frohna); sister, Wendy (Gerald) Moris; paternal grandmother, Leta; brother-in-law, Craig (Kim) Simpkins; father and mother-in-law, Pam and Moke Simpkins; nieces, Sydney, Lela, and Sofia; and nephews, Mason, Justin and Kodi.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Andrew Hoffman; maternal grandparents, Ruth and Melvin Mason; and nephew, Aiden Hoffman.

