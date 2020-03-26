Brian Michael Gehn

DODGEVILLE – Brian Michael Gehn, age 38, of Dodgeville, Wis., passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Brian was born on Nov. 10, 1981, in Madison, the son of Michael Gehn and Susan (Friar) Gehn. He graduated from Oregon High School in 2000 and was currently working at Midwest Roofing and Construction in Dodgeville.

Brian was a loving father to Liam and enjoyed teaching Liam how to play Chess. They especially enjoyed building with Legos, hiking in Governor Dodge State Park, as well as kicking the soccer ball around.

Brian is survived by his son, Liam; his parents, Michael and Susan; his sister, Emily (Clint) Tornow; his brother, Matthew; his niece, Olivia Tornow and nephews, Wesley and Cameron Tornow; and his grandfather, John Gehn. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Paul and Doris Friar and his paternal grandmother, Helen Gehn.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, any memorials would be accepted for an educational fund for Liam, in care of Michael Gehn.

