Brian J. Williams
Brian J. Williams, 67, of Lake Mills, Wisconsin died unexpectedly on January 25th, 2021.
A private family service was held. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The time and place will be announced here in the Lake Geneva Regional News.
Condolences and memorials may be sent to the family care of Brian’s son: Robert “Josh” Williams at 105 N. Pine St. Janesville, WI 53548.
All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville, Wisconsin is assisting the family.
