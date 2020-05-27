Brian J. Liddicoat

MADISON – Brian J. Liddicoat, age 37, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born on Nov. 4, 1982, in Madison, Wis., the son of Donald and Laura (Dedie) Liddicoat. Brian was a 2001 graduate of Verona Area High School. He continued his studies at MATC and UW LaCrosse where he received his BS in Finance. Brian was an Independent Insurance Agent with the COURI Group for many years.

Brian’s passion for baseball was a constant in his life; from youth tournament teams to high school and Home Talent League, then college ball at MATC & UW LaCrosse. He loved playing catch and offering coaching tips to his nephew, Dominic. His friends and teammates were his brothers; their friendship and camaraderie were a bond that meant the world to him. He was happiest behind home plate looking out at the field ready to call the next pitch. Brian valued loyalty, friends and family who could always count on him to be there if they needed him, usually while quoting one of his favorite baseball movies (“Juuuust a bit outside.”)

Brian is survived by his parents, Laura Liddicoat and Donald (Trina Keith) Liddicoat; sister, Karra (Adam); nephews, Dominic, Ashton and Ezekiel Beach; and best friend and former wife, Kellan Fitzgerald. He is further survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and wonderful friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Everett and Cecelia Liddicoat; and maternal grandparents, Jack andJean Dedie.

An outdoor Celebration of Life will be held under a tent at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Facial masks and social distancing are suggested.

Memorials for Brian Liddicoat may be made to the “BL 24 Fund”, c/o Summit Credit Union, P.O. Box 8046 Madison, WI, 53708. Donations will be used to support young baseball players.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

