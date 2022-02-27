Brian J. Britz

by Obituaries

Brian J. Britz, 65, of Lone Rock, died February 21, 2022. He was born February 21, 1957 in Oshkosh the son of Joseph and Doris (Hansen) Britz.

He was employed as a machinist in Milwaukee. Brian thrived in the woods, loved cutting trees and building things. He loved football, although he was an avid Green Bay Packer Fan, just watching football made him happy.

Brian struggled the last years with throat cancer. His family is happy he is pain-free and at peace.

Brian is survived by his children: Brian Britz, Jr. of Oshkosh, Kailee Britz of Waukesha, Cody Britz of Waukesha; Sister: Kathy Hartley of Madison; Brother: Mike Britz of LomiraI; Life partner: Lori Britz of Mukwonago.

A private celebration will be held at a later date. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

