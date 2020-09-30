Brewers without star reliever in Wild Card series against Dodgers
MILWAUKEE — The Brewers have released their 28-man roster for their three-game wild card series against the Dodgers — and one Milwaukee pitcher was left off the list.
The MLB’s top reliever Devin Williams was left off the roster.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, he’s dealing with an arm issue, so he will not be available for the series.
Brent Suter will take the mound Wednesday night for the Brewers.
Walker Buehler will be the starting pitcher for Los Angeles. The first pitch is set for 9:08 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.
