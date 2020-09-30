Brewers without star reliever in Wild Card series against Dodgers

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers have released their 28-man roster for their three-game wild card series against the Dodgers — and one Milwaukee pitcher was left off the list.

The MLB’s top reliever Devin Williams was left off the roster.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, he’s dealing with an arm issue, so he will not be available for the series.

Huge blow for the Milwaukee Brewers: Rookie right-hander Devin Williams, the best reliever in baseball this year, has been left off the roster for their wild card series against the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers, sources tell ESPN. He's dealing with an arm issue, sources said. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 30, 2020

Brent Suter will take the mound Wednesday night for the Brewers.

Walker Buehler will be the starting pitcher for Los Angeles. The first pitch is set for 9:08 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

