Brewers will allow fans to attend spring training games in Arizona

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will be allowing fans inside the stadium to watch the team’s spring training games in Arizona starting next month.

The team announced its full spring training schedule Friday, including plans to allow fans to watch games in person at the team’s training complex, American Family Fields of Phoenix. Tickets will go on sale starting next Thursday, February 18th on the team’s website.

The Brewers’ first “home” spring training game is scheduled for March 2nd. It will be the first time in nearly a full calendar year fans will be able to watch the games in person.

“We have worked closely with the City of Phoenix, Major League Baseball and health experts to safely welcome fans back into the stands at American Family Fields of Phoenix,” Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger said in a statement.

The Brewers will be limiting attendance at 2,300 people per game to maintain social distancing. People who are feeling sick, have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting their own COVID test results won’t be allowed inside the park.

The team has not yet announced plans on allowing fans at American Family Field in Milwaukee for regular season games.

