Brewers vs. Tigers game to be streamed on YouTube

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Brewers Josh Hader #71 and Yasmani Grandal #10 celebrate after beating the Cardinals. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

DETROIT — The Milwaukee Brewers’ Wednesday game against the Detroit Tigers will be aired exclusively on YouTube for fans who want to watch the game.

The Brewers are 18-22 so far this season. Meanwhile, the Tigers are 19-21.

The Brewers lost to the Tigers on Tuesday with a final score of 3-8.

We’re taking on the @Tigers today at 12 p.m. CT. Catch the full game LIVE on the MLB @YouTube channel for free: https://t.co/5TNxcxwFxw.

#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/OUtH30MhgT — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 9, 2020

You can watch the game below.

