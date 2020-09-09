Brewers vs. Tigers game to be streamed on YouTube

Logan Rude
Posted:
by Logan Rude
PHOTOS: Lorenzo Cain catch clinches opening day win at Miller Park
Brewers Josh Hader #71 and Yasmani Grandal #10 celebrate after beating the Cardinals. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

DETROIT — The Milwaukee Brewers’ Wednesday game against the Detroit Tigers will be aired exclusively on YouTube for fans who want to watch the game.

The Brewers are 18-22 so far this season. Meanwhile, the Tigers are 19-21.

The Brewers lost to the Tigers on Tuesday with a final score of 3-8.

You can watch the game below.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.