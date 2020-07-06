Brewers unveil 2020 season

Zach Hanley
Posted:
Updated:
by Zach Hanley
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 01: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after the Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs in the National League Tiebreaker Game at Wrigley Field on October 1, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Brewers defeated the Cubs 3-1 to win the Central Division. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Brewers will start off their 2020 campaign with a bang. Craig Counsell and company will travel to Wrigley Field on July 24th to open up the year against the Cubs. First pitch for their season opener is set for 6:10 P.M. and will be televised on ESPN.

The following day the two teams will square off at noon. The Brewers home opener will be a 3-game series against the Cardinals starting on July 31st.

