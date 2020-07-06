Brewers unveil 2020 season

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Brewers will start off their 2020 campaign with a bang. Craig Counsell and company will travel to Wrigley Field on July 24th to open up the year against the Cubs. First pitch for their season opener is set for 6:10 P.M. and will be televised on ESPN.

Brewers. Cubs. Opening Day 2020. July 24 at Wrigley – 6:10 P.M.

The following day the two teams will square off at noon. The Brewers home opener will be a 3-game series against the Cardinals starting on July 31st.