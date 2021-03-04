Brewers to start season with 25% capacity allowed at American Family Field

MILWAUKEE — Brewers fans will be in attendance at American Family Field on opening day this year.

City of Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson approved the team’s plan Thursday to start the 2021 season with 25% capacity at the renamed stadium. Twenty-five percent capacity means roughly 10,500 fans will be allowed at each game.

Opening day is scheduled for April 1 against the Minnesota Twins. Fans haven’t attended a home game since Sept. 22, 2019.

“This is an exciting day for us, as well as our fans and partners who we know are eager to return to American Family Field,” said Rick Schlesinger, Milwaukee Brewers President – Business Operations. “Our players repeatedly say that Brewers fans bring phenomenal energy to the game and are the critical piece of the ballpark atmosphere.”

Let’s go! Fans can watch the Brewers live and in-person this season: pic.twitter.com/WyTZ62wd3E — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 4, 2021

Tailgating at American Family Field has not been approved for the beginning of the season.

Season seat holders will be contacted about their options for attending games within the next week. Information about tickets for individual games will be announced at a later date.

“We appreciate the cooperation of Commissioner Johnson and her staff as they reviewed our detailed plan to safely allow fans to watch the Brewers in person,” Schlesinger said. “Approval of the plan also allows us to bring much-needed jobs for members of our event staff and game-day workforce.”

More information about accommodations and safety precautions are available online.

