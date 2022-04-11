Brewers to honor award-winning pitchers before Friday game

by Kyle Jones

Phil Long Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes, left, and reliever Josh Hader celebrate after pitching a combined no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game in Cleveland, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Two Brewers pitchers who dominated on the mound last season will be honored before Friday’s ballgame.

Corbin Burnes will receive his National League Cy Young Award from pitching coach Chris Hook and Josh Hader will be given his National League Reliever of the Year Award by manager Craig Counsell.

Burnes, who led the league in K/9IP and K/BB, is the third Brewer to ever win the Cy Young Award. Rollie Fingers took home the award in 1981 and Pete Vuckovich won it the year after.

Burnes had the best season of his career so far in 2021, with a mind-boggling 234 strikeouts. Nearly half of the balls that were put in play against him were ground balls.

Hader is the first pitcher in baseball history to win Reliever of the Year three times, having won the honor in 2018 and 2019. He picked up 34 saves in 60 relief appearances last season.

Hader led all relief pitchers in K/9IP, sitting down 102 batters. He allowed only eight runs over the entire season. Over 45% of batters who stepped into the box against him were sent back to the dugout with three strikes.

The ceremonies honoring the pair will begin after the national anthem at around 7 p.m. The Brewers take on the Cardinals Friday and first pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m.

