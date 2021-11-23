Brewers to hold support events for people affected by Waukesha parade tragedy

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers plan to hold multiple events this week to support people affected by the deadly tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas Parade over the weekend.

The team said it will host a meet-and-greet event Tuesday morning from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Colectivo Coffee, 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee. Pitcher Freddy Peralta, as well as David Stearns and Craig Counsell, will be among the Brewers staff members present at the event.

Fans can show up and talk baseball and are encouraged to donate to the Brewers Community Foundation, which will be sent to the United for Waukesha Community Fund. Stearns, the team’s president of baseball operations, will also match the donations personally.

The Brewers Community Foundation will also donate $10 for every vehicle that visits the Magic of Lights event at American Family Field beginning on Wednesday and running through Friday, up to $10,000. American Family Insurance and Magic of Lights plan to match that amount.

