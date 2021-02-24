Brewers tickets expected to sell out for spring training games

MILWAUKEE — Fans who want to watch the Milwaukee Brewers at spring training will have to act fast, as the organization says tickets to a number of home games have already sold out after going on sale.

A news release Wednesday said other games at American Family Fields of Phoenix are expected to sell out ahead of the game dates.

“The demand we are seeing for tickets in Arizona demonstrates that fans are excited to have the opportunity to attend games in person and are comfortable with the extensive efforts to ensure that the experience is safe for all,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations. “We share our fans’ enthusiasm, and we are confident that we will see similar demand for games in Milwaukee when the team returns in April.”

The following games have sold out:

• March 6 vs. Chicago Cubs

• March 13 vs. Texas Rangers

• March 15 vs. San Diego Padres

• March 19 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

• March 21 vs. Seattle Mariners

• March 23 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

• March 26 vs. Chicago White Sox

• March 28 vs. Cincinnati Reds

Fans can purchase tickets in advance at brewers.com and by phone at 1-800-933-7890. Purchases made online or over the phone will be digitally delivered.

To maintain public health guidelines, capacity at Brewers games will be limited to about 2,300 fans per game for spring training. Starting prices for tickets range from $12 for lawn seating to $32 for diamond box seating. Ticket prices are dynamic and will vary by game.

Fans are required to wear a face mask at all times except while eating and drinking in their designated pods.

