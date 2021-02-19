Brewers submit proposal to allow fans to attend games in 2021

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly taking the first steps towards allowing fans attend games at American Family Field this season.

Multiple media outlets are reporting the team submitted an extensive 350-page proposal to the City of Milwaukee Health Department on their plans to host fans during the 2021 season, starting with 35% stadium capacity to start the year.

Based on the size of Miller Park, that would mean allowing between 15,000 and 16,000 fans into socially-distanced pods throughout the stadium.

NEWS: The Brewers this week took the first step to hosting fans on Opening Day at American Family Field, submitting a 350-page proposal to the City of Milwaukee Health Department that calls for 35% capacity at the start of the season. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) February 18, 2021

#Brewers have put together massive 350-page health and safety plan. They hope to open at 35% capacity and if the pandemic eases and vaccines are going well, etc., move closer to full capacity over course of season. — Tom (@Haudricourt) February 18, 2021

The plan is subject to approval from local health officials, who recently approved the Milwaukee Bucks to allow limited numbers of fans inside Fiserv Forum. The Brewers will reportedly give health officials a walkthrough of their plan and facilities sometime next week.

The Brewers hope the retractable roof and panels at American Family Field and the layout of the stadium will allow them to host more than the 10% capacity the Bucks were approved for. The Bucks are hoping to be approved for 25% capacity in the second half of their season as more vaccination progress is made across the state.

#Brewers president of baseball operations Rick Schlesinger said he is optimistic the plan will be accepted because team has been in daily contact with health officials. Team owner Mark Attanasio said he is "100% certain" the plan will be safe. Open roof and panels are key. — Tom (@Haudricourt) February 18, 2021

The Brewers are already planning on hosting about 25% capacity for their Spring Training games in Phoenix, Arizona.

Opening Day for the 2021 season is scheduled for April 1st at American Family Field against the Minnesota Twins.

