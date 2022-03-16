Brewers roll out the barrel, broadcast schedule for Spring Training
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Baseball is back, and Spring Training is about to get underway. The Brewers are in Phoenix, but you don’t have to go to the desert to catch a game.
11 of the Crew’s games will be televised on Bally Sports Wisconsin, the team announced Wednesday. 16 games will have radio broadcasts, with baseball legend Bob Uecker returning to the booth. He will be joined by Jeff Levering, Lane Grindle, and Josh Maurer. One game will be shown as a webcast online at brewers.com.
The first televised game is scheduled for March 20, when the Brewers play the Padres. Levering will be on the call, alongside Brian Anderson, Bill Schroeder, Tim Dillard, and Sophia Minnaert.
The full broadcast schedule is as follows:
- March 18 @ LA Dodgers — 3:05 p.m. (CT) — Radio
- March 19 @ Texas Rangers — 3:05 p.m. (CT) — Webcast
- March 20 vs. San Diego Padres — 3:10 p.m. (CT) — Radio/TV
- March 21 @ San Francisco Giants– 9:05 p.m. (CT) — Radio
- March 22 vs. Chicago White Sox — 3:10 p.m. — Radio/TV
- March 23 @ Cincinnati Reds — 8:05 p.m. – Radio/TV
- March 24 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks — 3:10 p.m. — TV
- March 25 @ Oakland A’s — 3:05 p.m. — Radio
- March 26 vs. Seattle Mariners — 3:10 p.m. — Radio/TV
- March 28 vs. San Francisco Giants– 3:10 p.m. — Radio/TV
- March 29 @ Cleveland Guardians — 3:05 p.m. — Radio
- March 30 @ San Diego Padres — 3:10 p.m. — Radio/TV
- March 31 vs. LA Angels — 3:10 p.m. — Radio/TV
- April 1 vs. Chicago Cubs — 3:10 p.m. — Radio/TV
- April 2 @ Seattle Mariners — 8:40 p.m. — Radio
- April 3 vs. Texas Rangers — 3:10 p.m. — Radio/TV
- April 4 @ Colorado Rockies — 8:40 p.m. — Radio
- April 5 vs. Kansas City Royals — 2:10 p.m. — Radio/TV
The regular seasons starts on April 7, when the Brewers kick off a 7-game road trip against the Cubs and Orioles.
