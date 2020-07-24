Brewers release Opening Day lineup against Cubs

CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Brewers have released their lineup against the Cubs for Friday night.

According to the Brewers Twitter, third baseman Eric Sogard will lead-off for the Brewers followed by former NL MVP Christian Yelich, second baseman Keston Hiura.

Brewers newcomer Justin Smoak will hit clean-up for the Crew and play first base.

New this season is the universal designated hitter position is assigned to Ryan Braun.

The Brewers revealed last week that Brandon Woodruff would be the starting pitcher against the Cubs.

On Thursday, Milwaukee released their 30-man roster.

