Brewers release adjusted regular season schedule, open against Cubs at Wrigley Field
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will now start their season at Wrigley Field, taking on the Chicago Cubs for their first regular-season game of 2022, the team announced Wednesday.
The team released its revised schedule Wednesday afternoon, nearly one week after Major League Baseball players accepted a deal from team owners to end a lockout and return to the field.
The Brewers’ home opener on April 14 will be against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Due to the lockout, the first two series of the season were rescheduled; the Brewers will make up those games against the San Francisco Giants with a game on April 25 and a doubleheader on September 8, and with a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks October 3-5.
