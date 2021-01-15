Brewers reach 1-year deals with Josh Hader, Brandon Woodruff

Associated Press by Associated Press

Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in June.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers avoided going to arbitration with pitchers Josh Hader and Brandon Woodruff by signing the former All-Stars to one-year contracts.

Hader signed for $6,675,000 while Woodruff agreed to a $3,275,000. The agreements mean the Brewers won’t have any arbitration cases heading into the 2021 season.

Hader was 1-2 with an NL-leading 13 saves and a career-high 3.79 ERA in 21 games last year. Woodruff went 3-5 with a 3.05 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings.

