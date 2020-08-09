Brewers rally to beat Reds 9-3 for first home win
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich homered, tripled and drew a bases-loaded walk as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-3 on Sunday for their first home victory.
The Brewers avoided falling to 0-5 at home for the first time since 1970, the franchise’s inaugural season in Milwaukee.
The Brewers’ slumping lineup delivered a smashing performance in the late innings.
Justin Smoak delivered hits from each side of the plate during a six-run rally in the sixth.
The Brewers poured it on with back-to-back homers from Keston Hiura and Yelich in the seventh.
