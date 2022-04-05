Brewers put another 1,000 tickets up for sale for home opener

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — If you wanted to go to Opening Day at American Family Field but couldn’t find a ticket, you may be in luck.

The Brewers released about 1,000 tickets to the general public that were originally reserved for business partners and season ticket holders.

The tickets are on sale now on the team’s website and are first-come, first-served.

The Crew open their season on the road on April Thursday, and their first home game is set for April 14 against St. Louis.

