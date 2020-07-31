Brewers’ home opener reportedly postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Opening Day at Miller Park on March 28, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Brewers’ home opener at Miller Park Friday afternoon has reportedly been postponed, according to reports from MLB Network.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the game was postponed after a positive test for COVID-19.

Brewers-Cardinsls game tonight postponed due to positive test — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2020

According to Heyman, the positive test came from a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s unclear if it was a player or staff member who tested positive.

Sources: Cardinals had positive tests, forcing postponement — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2020

That report was confirmed by the St. Louis Post Dispatch, saying the Cardinals are remaining in their team hotel in Milwaukee and not traveling to Miller Park.

#Cardinals are remaining in their hotel room, have no plans going to ballpark today. They have been instructed into self-isolation, per source. Confirms @JonHeyman report #Brewers game vs #stlcards ppd got today. News soon @stltoday — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) July 31, 2020

First pitch for the Brewers’ home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals was scheduled for 1:10 this afternoon. This was scheduled to be the first game at Miller Park since Major League Baseball resumed play last week. As of now, the team has not yet confirmed the game has been canceled.

Efforting to confirm #Brewers home opener is postponed. If true Cardinals have multiple positive tests, it could be more than one game in jeopardy, as we have seen with Phillies-Marlins. — Tom (@Haudricourt) July 31, 2020

The Brewers previously played six games on the road in Chicago and Pittsburgh. The Cardinals played three games at home in St. Louis last weekend before playing two games in Minnesota. The tests that provided positive results were reportedly taken while the team was in Minnesota.

The fate of the rest of the games scheduled between the Brewers and Cardinals this weekend also seems to be in doubt, as other teams who have seen positive tests so far this year have typically shut down until the level of risk and exposure can be determined.

Baseball has seen more than half of the roster of the Miami Marlins test positive for the virus in the last week, and positive tests in Philadelphia shutting down activities for the Phillies. Neither team has played a game since facing eachother on Sunday afternoon.

