Brewers’ home opener reportedly postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Brewers’ home opener at Miller Park Friday afternoon has reportedly been postponed, according to reports from MLB Network.
Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the game was postponed after a positive test for COVID-19.
According to Heyman, the positive test came from a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s unclear if it was a player or staff member who tested positive.
That report was confirmed by the St. Louis Post Dispatch, saying the Cardinals are remaining in their team hotel in Milwaukee and not traveling to Miller Park.
First pitch for the Brewers’ home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals was scheduled for 1:10 this afternoon. This was scheduled to be the first game at Miller Park since Major League Baseball resumed play last week. As of now, the team has not yet confirmed the game has been canceled.
The Brewers previously played six games on the road in Chicago and Pittsburgh. The Cardinals played three games at home in St. Louis last weekend before playing two games in Minnesota. The tests that provided positive results were reportedly taken while the team was in Minnesota.
The fate of the rest of the games scheduled between the Brewers and Cardinals this weekend also seems to be in doubt, as other teams who have seen positive tests so far this year have typically shut down until the level of risk and exposure can be determined.
Baseball has seen more than half of the roster of the Miami Marlins test positive for the virus in the last week, and positive tests in Philadelphia shutting down activities for the Phillies. Neither team has played a game since facing eachother on Sunday afternoon.
