Brewers’ Braun says he’s now more likely to play beyond 2020

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers veteran Ryan Braun says he’s more likely to play beyond 2020 because of the unusual circumstances of this pandemic-shortened season.

Braun had said in January that the upcoming season could be his last.

He now believes this year’s 60-game schedule won’t wear him out as much as a full, 162-game season. Braun can also benefit from the National League adopting the designated hitter this season.

The former MVP is entering the final season of a five-year, $105 million contract and will turn 37 in November.

