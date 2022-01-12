Brewers announced bobblehead schedule for upcoming season

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Brewers fans have a chance to catch more than just a ballgame in 2022.

On Wednesday, the team announced the bobblehead giveaway schedule for the upcoming season.

The figures will be given away at six home games this season. Additionally, the team announced a special Robin Yount jersey giveaway.

The first 35,000 fans to enter American Family Field before each game will receive the giveaway.

More details on giveaways, theme nights, and other promotions will be announced later this winter.

