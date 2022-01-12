Brewers announced bobblehead schedule for upcoming season

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Brewers fans have a chance to catch more than just a ballgame in 2022.

On Wednesday, the team announced the bobblehead giveaway schedule for the upcoming season.

Make space on your shelf, a new lineup of Brewers bobbleheads is on the way! Visit https://t.co/1itevYjvIA to see our latest updates to the 2022 giveaways schedule. pic.twitter.com/hnZYQtTdx8 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 12, 2022

The figures will be given away at six home games this season. Additionally, the team announced a special Robin Yount jersey giveaway.

The first 35,000 fans to enter American Family Field before each game will receive the giveaway.

More details on giveaways, theme nights, and other promotions will be announced later this winter.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.