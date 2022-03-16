Brewers announce signing of 2013 National League MVP McCutchen

by Kyle Jones

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A former National League MVP is headed to Milwaukee.

Andrew McCutchen, 35, signed a one-year contract with the Brewers, the team announced Wednesday. The five-time All-Star brings a wealth of veteran experience to American Family Field, having played in over 1,700 games in his 13-season career.

OF Andrew McCutchen has officially been signed to a 1-year contract. pic.twitter.com/9Hl03ppSy5 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 16, 2022

The Brewers know McCutchen well. He made a name for himself with their NL Central foe Pittsburgh, winning four Silver Sluggers, a Gold Glove, and an MVP award in his eight years in the Steel City (2009-2017).

The Florida native has hit 23 home runs in 77 games as an opponent in Milwaukee, slashing .289/.350/.581.

Long flight so I figured this is how I could introduce myself. What’s up Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/XiBHnb61hC — Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) March 16, 2022

McCutchen had a resurgence last season with the Phillies, hitting 27 home runs and 80 RBIs in 144 games, his highest totals for home runs and RBIs since 2017. He slashed .222/.334/.444.

“We are excited to have Andrew continue his tremendous Major League career in Milwaukee,” President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said in a statement. “Andrew brings a quality right-handed bat to our lineup, a wealth of experience, and a valuable veteran clubhouse presence.”

The Brewers are currently in Pheonix for Spring Training. Their first game is scheduled for Friday against the Dodgers.

The first game of the regular season is scheduled for April 7 in Chicago against the Cubs.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.