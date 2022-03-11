Brewers announce details for rescheduled home opener April 14

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MILWAUKEE — With Major League Baseball’s lockout of the players over after 99 days, the Milwaukee Brewers are announcing the details for their new home opening date next month.

The Brewers were originally scheduled to host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Opening Day March 31, but with the league postponing the first two series of the previously-scheduled season due to the lockout, the first game at American Family Field will now be held on April 14 — which is conveniently Milwaukee Day, celebrating those in the 414 area code.

Keeping with that theme, first pitch for the home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals will be at 4:14 p.m.

The team is also attempting to win back some fans that may have been discouraged by the owners’ lockout of the players by offering 5,000 Terrace-level tickets available for the price of $4.14. Those tickets will go on sale at noon today, with a limit of four tickets per person.

“We are grateful for the support of our fans and wanted to come back in a big way,” Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger said in a statement released Friday morning. “414 Day is quintessential Milwaukee. This $4.14 ticket offer is our way of welcoming fans back to American Family Field, showing our gratitude and celebrating the unofficial first day of summer in Wisconsin – the Brewers Home Opener.”

The tickets will be first-come, first-serve both online at brewers.com or by calling the American Family Field Box Office at 800-933-7890.

Fans who had tickets to the previously-scheduled Opening Day of March 31 will have their seats automatically transferred to the new date of April 14, the team said.

The first home series against the Cardinals will come after the Brewers start the 2022 season away from home, with a season-opening series at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs and a rare trip to Baltimore to face the Orioles.

