Brewers announce broadcast schedule for Spring Training

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MILWAUKEE — Warmer temperatures in Wisconsin this week have many people thinking spring, and the Milwaukee Brewers are helping those feelings by releasing their broadcast schedule for the team’s Spring Training games.

After a couple of weeks of camp, the team is getting ready to play its first Spring Training game this weekend in Arizona. The Brewers will face the Chicago White Sox in a game that won’t be televised, but can be heard on the radio at 2:05 p.m. on the Brewers Radio Network.

It will be one of 18 games broadcast on the radio this spring, along with 12 games being televised on Fox Sports Wisconsin (which will soon be re-named Bally Sports Wisconsin) and five games being streamed live on the team’s website.

The first game on TV this spring will be on Wednesday, March 3rd, against the San Diego Padres with first pitch coming at 2:10 p.m. The last televised game of the Cactus League will come Saturday, March 27th at 3:05 p.m. against the Kansas City Royals.

The Brewers will finish their exhibition season with two games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas against the Rangers.

A full schedule is available on the team’s website.

Spring Training games will look a little different this year, with some possibly looking more like scrimmages than standard 9-inning games. After a shortened 2020 season, the focus this spring will be on protecting pitchers in an attempt to prevent arm injuries with the return to a full season.

Teams will be allowed to end an inning early during spring games if a pitcher reaches a certain pitch count, and games during the first half of the spring schedule — from February 28th to March 13th — could be shortened to 5 or 7 innings if both managers agree. After that point, games can only be shortened to 7 innings if both managers agree.

A limited number of fans will also be allowed to attend Brewers spring training games in Phoenix. The team is allowing about 2,300 fans per game and says many games have already sold out.

Opening Day for the regular season will be Thursday, April 1st against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field. First pitch for that game will be at 1:10 p.m. The Milwaukee health department is still weighing whether to allow fans to attend the game in person.

