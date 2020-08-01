Brewers and Cardinals game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Brewers and Cardinals game at Miller Park Saturday night has reportedly been postponed due to additional Cardinals players tested positive for COVID-19.

According to John Heyman of MLB Network, the game was postponed following breaking news that more Cardinals players have tested positive for the cornoavirus.

Amid the new St. Louis positive tests for COVID-19, today’s Cardinals-Brewers game has been postponed, a source tells ESPN, confirming the @JonHeyman report. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2020

This comes after Friday’s home opener was postponed after two Cardinals players tested positive for COVID-19.

Neither team has released a statement at this time.

