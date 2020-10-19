Brett S. Pandow

Brett Stephen Pandow, age 51, passed away peacefully at his home on October 15, 2020.

Brett was born on July 13, 1969, to Linda and Stephen Pandow. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1988. Brett worked as a newspaper pressman for over 20 years and in 2008 achieved his lifelong goal of becoming a police officer, where he served proudly in Albany Wisconsin.

Brett was a father, friend, and avid hunter. He loved to spend his leisure time in the woods, hunting whitetail, as well as always making time for his children; Garrett, Katie, and Sara.

Brett is survived by his father, Steve Pandow; Sister Natasha (David) Johnson; his three children and their mother; as well as his puppies Cooper and Wolfie.

He is preceded in death by his mother Linda Pandow, and his cousin Brittney Reger.

Brett was a man of integrity, love, faith, and will be missed by many.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, due to Covid-19.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net