Brett Favre endorses President Trump

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre endorsed President Donald Trump in a recent tweet.

Favre said on Twitter he votes for freedom of speech and religion; the Second Amendment; hard-working, tax-paying citizens; police and military.

“In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for Donald Trump,” Favre said.

My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote ☑️🇺🇸 — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 30, 2020

