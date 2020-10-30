Brett Favre endorses President Trump

Maija Inveiss
Posted:
by Maija Inveiss
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre endorsed President Donald Trump in a recent tweet.

Favre said on Twitter he votes for freedom of speech and religion; the Second Amendment; hard-working, tax-paying citizens; police and military.

“In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for Donald Trump,” Favre said.

