Brett Favre compares Colin Kaepernick to Pat Tillman, says he’d consider him a hero

Brett Favre says he would compare Colin Kaepernick to Pat Tillman, a former NFL player who died in Afghanistan while serving in the U.S. Army.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Favre said it’s not easy to put something you love on hold to fight for something you believe in. For that reason, Favre says he considers Kaepernick a hero.

“I can only think of right off the top of my head, Pat Tillman is someone who did something similar and we regard him as a hero, so I assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well,” Favre said.

Tillman left the NFL in 2002 to enlist in the army after the 9/11 terror attacks. He was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, after he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the United States.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently said teams should give him another chance at playing in the league.

