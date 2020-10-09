Brenda Lee Stanek

Brenda Lee Stanek, age 62, was born December 27, 1957 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Roger W. and Shirley (Minor) Fox, residing in the geographic center of Wisconsin (Pittsville).

She was raised in Pittsville and attended elementary school there. Her family moved to Hewitt in 1970. Brenda attended Marshfield schools, through graduation in 1976, focused on general studies and music. She sang in the madrigal choir and played saxophone, and later played piano and organ. Brenda taught Sunday school at the United Church of Christ in Pittsville as an early adult. She was married to William Coaty from 1988 to 2005. Their son, Mason William Coaty, was born May 4, 1993. Later, she married Josef Stanek at Baraboo in 2018.

The Queen is survived by her King, Josef, her incredible son Mason, good parents Roger and Shirley, an aunt, multiple cousins and special long-time friends.

Brenda lost her life to ovarian cancer September 30, 2020 at her home near Lyndon Station.

Brenda had more guts than many. She struck out for a life far away in Austin, Texas, after newly wedded. She lived a risky life staying in a bad marriage until the danger was too much and returned to Marshfield. She raised her son to be decent and clean living, and held it all together as a single parent. Seeking adventure, she remarried at 60 years old. She got her first decent bike ride just before that. She quickly learned what long-distance motorcycle touring really is, and took to it naturally, logging thousands of miles in a short time. While believing in motorcyclist’s rights and freedoms, Brenda participated in several organizations with her new husband; ABATE of Wisconsin as a regional membership officer and the national Motorcycle Riders Foundation (MRF). She has lobbied our legislators in Madison and attended national conferences toward the same end. Brenda is also a member of the national and local Harley Owners Group (HOG)

Service is tentatively planned for Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Church of Christ in Pittsville, Wisconsin.