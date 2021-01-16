Brenda K. Gordon

Lodi – Brenda K. Gordon, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

She was born on November 12, 1954, the daughter of the late Jack and Karen (Markart) Gordon.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Greg Higgins; brother, Brad (Jean) Gordon; sister, Becky (Leo) Stronach; other relatives and friends.

In honoring Brenda’s wishes, no services will be held.

