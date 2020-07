Brenda K. Denn

God blessed us with a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, but God has asked her for her help in heaven and has passionately and gently taken her home.

Brenda K. Denn, 70, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed to eternal life on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI, with her husband and children by her side.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life are pending at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory.