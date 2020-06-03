Brenda J. Chudo

Site staff by Site staff

FITCHBURG – Brenda J. Chudo, age 77, of Fitchburg, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Sage Meadow of Middleton.

She was born on Oct. 14, 1942, in Cook County, Ill., the daughter of John and Elaine (Haas) Chudo.

Brenda graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids. She worked in Madison, retiring from Cuna Mutual Group as a food prep server.

Brenda loved singing country western music. She was extremely talented, from painting to flower arranging, jewelry making, baking and doll making. In her younger years, she traveled with “Hee Haw” and once won best country western vocalist in Wisconsin. Brenda was in a band that traveled and performed every weekend. Every Sunday was “jam session” somewhere in the community.

Brenda was incredibly talented, artistic and crafty, but most of all, very loving and caring for her family. She loved her family beyond measure. Brenda was such a wonderful woman that will be missed by many, but most of all by her family.

Her memory will live on and she is survived by her mother, Elaine Gulmire; brothers, Terry and Mark (Sandy) Gulmire; son, Todd (Holly) Wollin; daughter, Wendy (Rick) Klinger; grandchildren, Justin Wollin, Shelby Wollin, Dylan and Trevor Klinger, great-grandchild, Hayden; and many other family and friends.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father, John Chudo; son, Steve Wollin; and sister-in-law, Jan Gulmire. She will be reunited with them and other family and friends.

Brenda will be remembered for her sacrifices and unselfishness taking care of so many with unconditional love, putting others first. Her heart was larger than life. You will forever hold a special place deep within our hearts. You will never be forgotten.

Brenda’s family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare and Sage Meadow of Middleton.

Per Brenda’s wishes, no services will be held.

Brenda will be at rest at Highland Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave

(608) 831-6761