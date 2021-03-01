Brenda A. Rindt

STOUGHTON – Brenda A. Rindt, age 71, of Stoughton, died peacefully at home with family at her side on Monday morning, Feb. 15, 2021.

She was born Brenda Ann Gunderson, June 9, 1949, to Benjamin and Anna (Tofte) Gunderson, in Stoughton, the first of their four children.

Brenda touched so many with her acts of love and kindness. A loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, Brenda was a blessing to many people. She gave one hundred percent to whatever or whoever she turned her mind and heart to and was gifted with a beautiful positive spirit.

A 1967 graduate of Stoughton High School, Brenda found passion in athletics. She excelled in various GAA programs while attending SHS. On Jan 30, 1971 she married Bruce H. Rindt and together raised three sons, Briton, Ryan and Chad. As an energetic mother, Brenda’s love of athletics and adventure brought excitement to her family. Brenda believed summer was time for her boys to have fun and enjoy life. Her love of warm weather inspired weekly trips to Lake Ripley with family and friends.

Brenda’s strong work ethic and versatility began as a child spending time on her grandparent’s farm in Stoughton, harvesting tobacco. Following high school, Brenda accepted a position at Nazareth House in Stoughton, working as an aid. As a young adult, Brenda was eager for more and decided to leave Nazareth for a new position as an assembly worker at Oscar Mayer in Madison. Eventually motherhood arrived and Brenda decided to become a stay at home mother to care for her three sons. Brenda’s genuine love and care for others fostered into starting her own at home day care where lifelong friendships were established. In the closing years of her working experience, Brenda found Exclusively Roses in Stoughton, a local floral. Brenda loved flowers, loved her work, and cherished the friendships she built.

Brenda explored life and found happiness in bringing joy to others and building lifelong relationships. She developed into a one of a kind cook and baker. She loved sharing her dishes for others to enjoy, especially her famous potato salad. Her hands on approach to creating beauty was cherished in her flower bed designs and relentless desire for a fresh cut lawn; some say she had a “green thumb”. She grew especially fond of Alstroemeria’s. Brenda’s love of gardening was built through the special connection she had with her closest cousin, Earlene Hanson. Brenda appreciated Holidays and looked forward to her annual Halloween and Christmas costume events to Goodwill and St. Vinnie’s with her dear friend and special sister, Kristie. During her peace and quiet time, you would find Brenda in her lawn chair or recliner reading the latest James Patterson novel. Her love of basketball remained strong, most notably the Wisconsin Badgers. Brenda shared her Big Red pride and impressive program knowledge with all. A memorable moment for Brenda was meeting coach Greg Gard. Those that knew Brenda, would say she had the gift to gab. Brenda’s truest light and biggest joy in her life was her six grandchildren.

Brenda is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bruce; sons, Briton (Molly) Rindt, Ryan Rindt and Chad (Rhea) Rindt; grandchildren, Noah, Connor, Lydia, Maxwell, Jackson and Elena Rindt; sister, Kristie (Douglas) Graf; brothers, Benjamin (fiancé Diana Eifert) Gunderson and Kevin (Kathie) Gunderson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private memorial service will be held.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 12 Noon until 3 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021. In honor of Brenda’s passion and loyalty to her Wisconsin Badgers, the family is encouraging all attendees to dress in appropriate Wisconsin Badger attire.

The family would like to give a very special thank you to Kristie (sister) and Melissa (niece) for their care, kindness, and endless sacrifice and dedication in comforting Brenda.

