Breese Stevens Field to launch socially distanced concert series

FPC Live is bringing back live music in May during a new socially distanced concert series, a release announced.

FPC Live, which runs The Orpheum, The Majestic, The Sylvee and High Noon Saloon, is hosting the “Return to Live” Series this summer. According to the release, the shows will look a bit different as reserved pods will be sold as opposed to individual tickets.

“We are thrilled to safely bring live music to Madison,” says Matt Gerding, President of FPC Live.

“Return to Live” replicates FPC’s concert series in Charleston, South Carolina, which hosted 11 concerts in fall 2020. Each pod accommodates up to four guests.

“Our experience in other parts of the country have proven that fans can safely enjoy outdoor live events, and we look forward to bringing shows back to our hometown,” Gerding says.

Breese Stevens Field traditionally can host up to 10,000 fans. But with social distancing and COVID-19 precautions in mind, there is a capacity of 1,512 in the stadium with pods in the field and in the stands.

FPC Live has additional safety plans including staggered entry and exit times, face mask requirements and cashless concessions.

The first show in the series will be May 6. FPC plans to announce the first artist Tuesday.

“We are confident in bringing our successful socially distant concert model to Madison, and we know the community will continue to follow the mitigation steps supported by Public Health Madison Dane County,” Gerding says. “These efforts work, and we know Madison’s music lovers can count on everyone to mask up and stay safe so we can enjoy live music again this spring and summer.”