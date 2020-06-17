Breese Stevens Field launches socially distanced picnic-style restaurant series

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Breese Stevens Field has announced a new restaurant series called Picnic in the Breese, and it launches on Friday.

Picnic in the Breese will feature food from different local Madison restaurants roughly two times per week with socially distanced picnic-style service. Markers will be placed throughout the stadium to ensure guests are social distancing properly.

Other safety measures include strict capacity limits, hand sanitizer stations and recommending guests wear masks.

The first event in the series will feature food from a Black-owned businesses, Ribmassters WI, from 5 to 9 p.m on Juneteenth. The night will start off with celebrations to remember the end of slavery in the U.S.

Ribmasters WI will serve ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, grilled chicken, corn on the cob and homemade baked beans in addition to other items.

Following the first event, Picnic in the Breese will feature restaurants including Fairchild, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies and Heritage Tavern, among others.

There is no admission fee for the Picnic in the Breese series.

Click here for more detailed information about the event.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments