“Breese Screamins Field”: Madison’s only haunted house this year opens Oct. 2

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — Every Friday and Saturday this October, Breese Stevens Field will transform to Madison’s only haunted house this year: “Breese Screamins Field.” Starting on Oct. 2, Breese Stevens Field promises to be a “home of safe, socially-distanced, outdoor haunted horror,” said Ryan Mooney, Head of Hauntings and Spookerations for Forward Madison FC. Performers will be located inside a structure behind a glass wall in the stadium as attendees explore the experience with completely no physical interaction with the haunters, a press release explained. The area will feature themed rooms, including one for Madison’s pro soccer team, Forward Madison FC.

In accordance with a safety plan approved by Public Health Madison and Dane County, attendees must wear a mask and have a ticket for a reserved time, with limited numbers going through the stadium at a time. A thorough sanitization plan will be executed throughout the entire event.

“We had heard a lot of stories about the hauntings occurring at the stadium when we took over operations as well as from staff over the years…doors opening by themselves, lights flickering on and off…there are definitely spirits of Madison’s past at Breese,” said Breese Stevens Field President Vern Stenman.

General Admission tickets cost $19. A “Spooky Happy Hour” from 6:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m. will feature a complimentary beverage with the purchase of a ticket. Customers must choose a date and reservation time when purchasing tickets.

Tickets can be purchased at the following link: https://btec–screaminsfield.square.site/

