BREAKING: US Supreme Court strikes down Evers legislative maps

The country's high court sent the maps back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to settle further legal issues

by Will Kenneally

Madison, Wis. — The U.S. Supreme Court threw out Gov. Tony Evers’ legislative maps that the state Supreme Court approved earlier this year.

In a per curiam decision, the U.S. high court ruled that the Wisconsin justices did not accurately take into account the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment when they ruled on Evers’ maps.

At issue are majority-Black Assembly districts in Milwaukee. The state currently has six majority-Black districts in the Assembly, and the Evers maps would have created a 7th.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Wisconsin high court failed to answer the question of “whether a race-neutral alternative that did not add a seventh majority-Black district would deny Black voters equal political opportunity.”

According to the U.S. Supreme Court, Evers needed to meet a high legal bar to show that race needed to be a factor when drawing the legislative districts in Milwaukee, and the Wisconsin Supreme Court allowed the maps to go through without Evers meeting that high legal standard.

The case will be back in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court while the question of whether Evers can meet that high bar is decided.

In a separate order, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the state’s congressional maps put forward by Evers could go forward.

This story is developing and will be updated.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.