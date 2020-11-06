Breaking down this year’s holiday deals

If you’re the type of person who usually likes to wait until later in the season to start your holiday shopping, you might miss out on some great deals this year. Because of the ongoing pandemic, some retailers have started their sales sooner this year. Consumer Reports Deals Editor Samantha Gordon joins Live at Four to break down what to expect from this year’s holiday shopping season.

