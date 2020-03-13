Brazilian who met Trump has virus; no plans to test Trump

Associated Press by Associated Press

WASHINGTON — A senior Brazilian official who attended weekend events with President Donald Trump in Florida has tested positive for the coronavirus.

It marks the first time that someone known to have the virus was in close proximity to the president. The White House said Thursday that Trump doesn’t plan to be tested or go into self-quarantine. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director tested positive just days after traveling with Bolsonaro to a meeting with Trump and senior aides in Florida.

Bolsanaro is also being tested for the coronavirus. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says, “Exposures from the case are being assessed, which will dictate next steps.”

